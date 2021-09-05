CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleTYLER, TEXAS — Charles Randall (Randy) Phillips, age 68, left this world for his heavenly home on August 29, 2021 in Tyler, Texas. Randy was born to Earl and Geneva Phillips on January 12, 1953 in Tyler Texas. He was the middle of three children, and he enjoyed growing up around the family grocery store (Phillips Food Store) off of East Erwin. He attended John Tyler High School and played football for them until he graduated in 1971. He then he furthered his education by attending TSTI in Waco, Texas. He had a passion for designing and building. However, after earning a degree in construction development, the Arab Embargo of 1973 left little opportunity in his field. On October 5, 1973, he married the love of his life, Susan Lynn Bickerdike. He was then offered a position as an understudy to a school photographer. In the next few years, while mastering the art of photography, Randy and Sue became a family of four with sons Benjamin and Matthew. He built a very successful business of “Phillips Photography” from 1981 until his retirement in 2015. During his career he served so many of the East Texas school districts. He also served the Tyler Symphony League and photographed countless weddings and family portraiture. He made many life-long friends and never met a stranger. During the final chapter of his life he enjoyed spending time with his Grand “Sugars,” Skylar, Micah, and Scarlett. Skylar, being the oldest, gave him the name “Gree” because “Grandy” was too difficult to say. He enjoyed teaching them how to fish and play card games. Gathering eggs from Gree’s chicken coop was always a treat. He loved watching and hearing about all aspects of their lives. He is preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Geneva Phillips; and his brother, Billy Earl Phillips. He is survived by his wife and best friend, Susan Bickerdike Phillips; his son, Benjamin Phillips and family: Kacey, Skylar, and Micah; and his son, Matthew Phillips and family: Jessica and Scarlett. He is also survived by his sister, Cindy Phillips Stokes. We welcome friends and family to join us at Randy’s Memorial Service to be held on Thursday, September 9th at New Life Worship Center 18535 Highway 69 South, Tyer, Texas. His celebration of life will begin at 6 p.m. Honorary pallbearers will be: James Smith, Jimmy Taylor, Jim Bickerdike, Randy Bettes, Tony Bickerdike, Zeb Phillips, Clint Phillips, Michael Phillips, and Fred McWhorter. In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations to The King’s Storehouse Food Bank, 422 East Oakwood Street, Tyler, Texas 75702.

