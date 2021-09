The inaugural PBR Nevada ProCase saw 65+ Major League Baseball scouts attend the Invite Only event that featured the top prospects with professional aspirations our state had to offer. Last years event featured the all four of the Nevada high school prospects who heard their name called in Major League Baseball Draft as well as the remaining 13 players who were Division 1 commits. The PBR Nevada ProCase is a hyper focused event that is designed to highlight our states top 2022 and 2023 prospect's abilities while being evaluated and analyzed by the game's leading technology in Blast Motion, TrackMan, Driveline and Vizual Edge.