CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Barnstable, MA

New England news in brief

Boston Globe
 6 days ago

A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed early Saturday morning during a party in Brockton, according to Plymouth District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz’s office. State Police assigned to the district attorney’s office were notified by Brockton police of a fatal shooting at 40 Sprague Ave. at 1:39 a.m. Saturday, said Beth Stone, a spokeswoman for Cruz, in a statement. The boy was found suffering from a gunshot wound and pronounced dead at the scene, the statement said. When police arrived at the scene, they found a large crowd gathered for what a witness described as a party, prosecutors said.

www.bostonglobe.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Plymouth, MA
Barnstable, MA
Crime & Safety
Local
Massachusetts Government
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
City
Concord, MA
Barnstable, MA
Government
City
Worcester, MA
Brockton, MA
Crime & Safety
State
New Hampshire State
City
Brockton, MA
City
Barnstable, MA
City
Centerville, MA
Brockton, MA
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David J
Person
Chris Sununu
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New England#Shooting#Cod#State Police#Barnstable Man#Cape Cod Hospital#Oxford#Oxford#Twitter#Republican#Portsmouth Hospital#Johnson Johnson#Ap#Yale New Haven Hospital#The Xfinity Theater
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Analysis: Biden's vaccine mandate signals a White House done with persuasion

WASHINGTON, Sept 10 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden and his aides have concluded something in recent weeks: The Mr. Nice Guy approach isn't working. By introducing vast new vaccine mandates he once opposed, Biden is fighting back against what the White House sees as the sabotage of their agenda by a petulant, politically motivated minority.
MLBNBC News

Dodgers' Trevor Bauer to miss rest of season due to MLB sexual assault investigation

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer will miss the rest of the season as Major League Baseball continues its investigation into allegations he sexually assaulted a woman. "Today Mr. Bauer agreed to extend his administrative leave through the playoffs in a measure of good faith and in an effort to minimize any distraction to the Dodgers organization and his teammates," his agents, Jon Fetterolf and Rachel Luba, said in a statement Friday. "He continues to cooperate with the MLB investigation and refute the baseless allegations against him."
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CBS News

Biden calls Chinese President Xi Jinping about U.S.-China relationship

In their first conversation in seven months, President Biden spoke by phone with Chinese President Xi Jinping late Thursday night from the Treaty Room inside the White House residence. The roughly 90-minute call was initiated by Mr. Biden and motivated by what is essentially his exasperation that lower-level Chinese officials have been unwilling to hold substantive conversations during meetings with members of his administration.

Comments / 0

Community Policy