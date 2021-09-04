New England news in brief
A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed early Saturday morning during a party in Brockton, according to Plymouth District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz’s office. State Police assigned to the district attorney’s office were notified by Brockton police of a fatal shooting at 40 Sprague Ave. at 1:39 a.m. Saturday, said Beth Stone, a spokeswoman for Cruz, in a statement. The boy was found suffering from a gunshot wound and pronounced dead at the scene, the statement said. When police arrived at the scene, they found a large crowd gathered for what a witness described as a party, prosecutors said.www.bostonglobe.com
