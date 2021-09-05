Sunday Quotes: Empathy

That story. The darn story that keeps building in your head. It started as a gut feeling or a comment. And continued to grow into a huge issue. You can’t stop thinking about it. Your mind races incessantly – with the same thoughts swirling around. Especially at night, as you lay in bed trying to sleep. And then, magically, a day, week or months later, you uncover that “issue” was never real. It was a story, that your mind created, not based on facts, but on a small notion. You wasted countless hours, sleepless nights, with your heart racing and disastrous scenarios playing out in your mind. Only to realize, none of it was plausible. Not one bit.