Clemson Tigers vs. Georgia Bulldogs: Live stream, time, date, how to watch

It doesn't get much better than this to kick off the college football season: An opening-week interconference matchup between a pair of top-five teams. ACC powerhouse Clemson, ranked No. 2 in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA preseason football coaches poll, will take on perennial SEC contender Georgia, ranked No. 5 in the nation Saturday night in Charlotte. The winner could have an inside track for the No. 1 spot when the next poll is released.