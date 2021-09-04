CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charlotte, MI

Clemson Tigers vs. Georgia Bulldogs: Live stream, time, date, how to watch

Detroit Free Press
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt doesn't get much better than this to kick off the college football season: An opening-week interconference matchup between a pair of top-five teams. ACC powerhouse Clemson, ranked No. 2 in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA preseason football coaches poll, will take on perennial SEC contender Georgia, ranked No. 5 in the nation Saturday night in Charlotte. The winner could have an inside track for the No. 1 spot when the next poll is released.

www.freep.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Football
City
Charlotte, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
State
Georgia State
Local
Michigan College Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jt Daniels
Person
Kirby Smart
Person
Trevor Lawrence
Person
Dabo Swinney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clemson Tigers#Bulldogs#American Football#Acc#The Usa Today Sports Afca#Sec#Bank Of America Stadium#Abc#Espn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
USA Today
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Hill

GOP seeks Biden referendum over vaccine mandates

Congressional Republicans are blasting President Biden ’s latest steps to require more people to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as “un-American” and vowing to fight back against them. Republicans will try to push back on vaccine mandates from multiple angles through legislation they’ve introduced to ban such requirements and legal actions...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

CDC: Unvaccinated 11 times more likely to die from COVID-19

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced results from a study Friday that found unvaccinated individuals were 11 times more likely to die from COVID-19 than fully vaccinated people. The research, spanning more than 600,000 people in 13 jurisdictions, also determined that unvaccinated populations were over 10 times...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

How Gavin Newsom fought back against the recall

In the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, no governor in America moved faster to close down schools, restrict businesses and order his own constituents into a long and painful lockdown than did California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D). Newsom’s steps, at times taken ahead of public health advice issued by...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Biden has every right to dismiss Kellyanne Conway

(CNN) — We're shocked. The Biden administration is removing a group of Trump appointees from their ceremonial positions on the advisory boards of the military service academies. If you believe the outraged whining on social media from people like Trump's former senior counselor Kellyanne Conway, who was one of those...

Comments / 0

Community Policy