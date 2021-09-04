Letter to the Editor: U.S. should lead global effort to defeat pandemic
Thanks for the Boomer/Zoomer take on vaccine hesitation. I'm grateful both of these professionals rely on science. (https://bit.ly/2WBz1C7 - 'Vaccines work, why such blatant opposition still?' by Paul Archipley and Christopher Kim, Mukilteo Beacon, Aug. 25). The Beacon does a good job of opening the conversation about this topic, and hopefully it helps our fellow Americans to get the vaccine since we are all in it together. Speaking of which, this is true on the global level: we are all in this together, and billions have no access to vaccines.www.mukilteobeacon.com
