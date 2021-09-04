Letter to the Editor: U.S. should lead global effort to defeat pandemic

The COVID-19 virus is a deadly predator that has killed more than 600,000 Americans and left countless others with long-haul symptoms. Like lions after the weak and lame in a zebra herd, it hunts easy targets, including unvaccinated people who place politics over proven science. People like regular letter-writer Al Ulus, who makes false claims about the vaccines and tells us not to trust them. Mr. Ulus et al can rant freely on these pages about our politicians, but words potentially inspiring people to put their lives at risk don’t belong here. Publishing such misinformation week after week is irresponsible and potentially deadly. This paper exists to inform, not endanger us, and needs to take this responsibility more seriously. Mr. Ulus, read up, wise up, and mask up. We don’t want you on a ventilator.