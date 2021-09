Unlike last year, there’s no mystery when it comes to Eli Drinkwitz’s starting QB. Connor Bazelak earned the job two games into last season and has emerged from a full offseason further entrenched into the role. Bazelak did all the things this offseason expected of a franchise quarterback. Invited to the Manning Passing Academy? Check. Signed with an agent under the new NIL rules? Check. Voted a team captain? Check. This is Bazelak’s offense. The Tigers expect to be more explosive and efficient through the air with the more experienced QB at the controls. Two local underclassmen, Brady Cook (Chaminade) and Tyler Macon (East St. Louis), have pushed for the backup job in a competition that could continue into the season. (Dave Matter)