Brinson slugs late 2-run HR, Marlins rally past Phillies 3-2

Almost two years after his election, Larry Walker will finally be inducted into the Hall of Fame today. Walker will be the first player to enter Cooperstown wearing a Colorado Rockies hat. That leaves just three teams without plaque representation: the Miami Marlins, the Washington Nationals, and the Tampa Bay Rays. Every other active team in the American or National League has at least one player wearing their logo in MLB’s most hallowed halls. The Diamondbacks have Randy Johnson, and they entered the league the same year as the Rays. Even the Padres have three, and their entire bit is not doing anything remarkable.