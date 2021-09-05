What to do Sunday at the Minnesota State Fair
Today: Fair guests can stop by the Minnesota State Fair Foundation tent outside the J.V. Bailey House to pick up a free paper crown. (While supplies last.) Indigenous Food Lab at Dan Patch Park: The richness, beauty and diversity of Minnesota’s Indigenous foods and culture are celebrated in a special daylong program from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., at Dan Patch Park. Chef Sean Sherman and other members of his team will present cooking demonstrations and discuss the foundations of Indigenous food systems. Indigenous music and learning activities for children and adults will also take place.www.twincities.com
