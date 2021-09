For the record >> This game marks the first time in two years that these sides have faced off with one another. … Firelands will look to ride the hot hand of dual-threat quarterback Kyle Ransom in this one. The senior has run for more 200 yards and passed for more tha 200 yards in three games combined this year. The Falcons dropped their first two games of the year but bounced back in a big way with a decisive win over Vermilion. … Wellington started the season 0-1, but has impressed since that opening loss. The Dukes are led by Kaleb Taylor on offense and boast a stout defense that gave up just three points to Columbiana in Week 3. … Expect a very close game between the ninth-ranked team in the latest Top of the Crop and a team looking to break through into the top 10. The Dukes are just two seasons removed from an impressive 6-4 year and although a lot of the talent that starred on that team is gone, they’ve still got their head coach Rob Howells leading the way.