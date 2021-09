Edgar Wright’s lively London-set giallo, starring Anya Taylor-Joy and Thomasin McKenzie, fails to deliver on its fascinating premise. Giallo comes to swinging London in Edgar Wright’s latest genre-fried runaround, a sparky entertainment whose tricksy, hop-scotching screenplay sadly fizzles out by its final act. You could easily spend the entire word count of a review listing all of the cultural references that have fed into the creation of Last Night in Soho, but let’s just stick to two for now: the first is Wes Craven’s Nightmare on Elm Street, for the simple fact that this is about a young woman who begins to experience a worryingly tactile version of her dream life; and the other is Roman Polanski’s Repulsion, a classic London movie concerned with the creeping terror of unchecked male lechery.