To audiences far and wide, and especially in the final month leading to the release of No Time To Die, Daniel Craig is James Bond. By the time his successor is eventually named, the British actor will have played the character for almost two decades, with five feature films to his credit. But back when Casino Royale was looking for the man to replace previous Bond Pierce Brosnan, Craig’s casting left a large portion of the 007 fandom with intense reservations. And one of those fans was the once and future director that would reintroduce the world to Bond, Martin Campbell.