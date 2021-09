Firefighters from several departments here in Minnesota are heading south to Louisiana to help in the Hurricane Ida clean-up effort. It's a fairly safe bet that the Land of 10,000 Lakes hasn't ever been directly affected by a hurricane, right? I mean, sure, there have been times when we may have experienced some extended rainfall or had our weather otherwise affected by those massive storms to our south and east, but living where we do means we don't have to worry about a direct hit from a tropical storm or hurricane.