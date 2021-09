LOUISVILLE — Floyd Central finished second in St. Xavier's Tiger Run, one of the area's top early-season meets, on Saturday at Champions Park. Highlanders senior Jaydon Cirincione won the girls' race. She covered the 5,000-meter course in 18 minutes, 5.29 seconds — a new personal-best time, as well as a new Floyd 5K record. The previous mark of 18:14 was held by Sydney Liddle. Ironically, Liddle's cousin, Emily (of Bluegrass United Home School), finished second in the race while her younger sister, Savanna, a junior at Floyd, placed fifth (18:44.15).