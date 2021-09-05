Shea's late goal helps Inter Miami beat Cincinnati 1-0

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Inter Miami CF hopes to continue to capitalize on the momentum it has built over the past few games when they visit FC Cincinnati on Saturday. Miami is enjoying a three-match unbeaten streak and is unbeaten in seven of the team’s past eight matches. Goalkeeper Nick Marsman had an outstanding performance against Orlando City during their last match and was named player of the game. Miami comes to this match with a record of 6 wins, 5 draws, and 9 losses for a total of 23 points. Cincinnati has a record of 3 wins, 8 draws and 9 losses for a total of 17 points. The matchup, to be held at TQL Stadium, is set to start at 8 p.m. and South Florida fans will be able to watch it on CBS4. Inter Miami will take on FC Cincinnati for the second time this season and third time in their history. Miami has won both previous meetings between the sides.