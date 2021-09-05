CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shea's late goal helps Inter Miami beat Cincinnati 1-0

By Associated Press
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 6 days ago

CINCINNATI -- Brek Shea scored in the 90th minute - his first goal since May 16 - to help Inter Miami beat Cincinnati 1-0 on Saturday night. NicolÃ¡s Figal played an arcing ball-in from near midfield to Shea, who flicked in a side-netter in the waning moments. Miami (7-9-5) has...

