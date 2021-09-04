AAOS: Sports-Related Concussions Up in High School Girls

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
THURSDAY, Sept. 2, 2021 (HealthDay News) — There was a significant increase in the number of high school-age female patients presenting to the emergency department for sports-related concussions (SRCs) and closed head injuries (CHIs) between 2000 and 2019, according to a study presented at the annual meeting of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons, held from Aug. 31 to Sept. 3 in San Diego.

Newswise — SAN DIEGO, Calif. – The epidemiology of sports-related concussions (SRCs) and closed head injuries (CHIs) in high school females remains largely undefined at the national level, especially for unorganized sports and recreational activities such as equestrian and snow-related sports. A new study presented at the 2021 Annual Meeting of the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons (AAOS) took a closer look at sports-related head injuries in female patients over a 20-year period to identify national estimates, demographic characteristics, and trends. The findings show a dramatic increase — more than 200% — in sports-related head injuries among female athletes ages 14-18 and demonstrates that this increase is not always directly correlated to increased participation.
