CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Present Meets Future on Buffalo Bills' Defensive Line

By Nick Fierro
Posted by 
BillsDigest
BillsDigest
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZlaCu_0bnIojug00

Rare is the case in the NFL when an entire position group is afforded the luxury of having so many outgoing veterans playing along so many ascending players who represent the future of the franchise.

But the Buffalo Bills have set their defensive line up this way for 2021 with the idea that they're going to get great production one way or another by keeping 11 players for their four-man front.

On the outside, if rookies Greg Rousseau and Boogie Basham and second-year man A.J. Epenesa are not ready for prime time, for example, they know players like Jerry Hughes and Mario Addison will be.

On the interior, where Ed Oliver, Harrison Phillips and Justin Zimmer face critical seasons in their development, the Bills also have Star Lotulelei and Vernon Butler, who will be entering their eighth and sixth seasons, respectively.

Hughes, Addison and Butler are on the final years of their contracts. Lotulelei, signed through 2023, has no guaranteed money beyond this season.

So 2021 will be a year in which the Bills hope to complete the passing of the baton, giving general manager Brandon Beane and the coaching staff enough confidence to start getting younger across the board next season.

Based on what has transpired in training camp and the preseason, it looks like the plan is starting to fall in place perfectly. Rouseau, Basham and Epenesa, who played underweight as a rookie, have been spectacular at times. Phillips early in the preseason looked like he was close to or at 100% for the first time since 2019 surgery to repair a torn ACL before suffering a setback.

Epenesa and Oliver clearly are the biggest keys to this plan. If they take the leaps forward the team is expecting, it will be a huge success. If they don't, the Bills will have to adjust and start thinking about a different composition at that group for the long term.

Coach Sean McDermott has been especially pleased with the progress of Oliver, who has had an uneven first two seasons after the Bills used the ninth overall pick of the 2019 NFL Draft to bring him in.

"I think in a lot of ways, it’s been both on and off the field,” McDermott said. "You just see a young man that's ... watching him now, he’s out here early, going through his pre-practice routine. I can tell you that wasn’t always the case. He’s connecting himself to the situations that come up through the course of the game, which is a challenge for young players coming from college to the NFL. So, I think he’s improving in a lot of different areas.

"... I think the biggest thing is when you play that position, there’s a lot of unselfish traits that go with that position. You’re not always on the stat sheet, you’re not always noticed on television, on the news or on [ESPN's] SportsCenter, but it’s what happens between the hedges, if you will, that really factors into a game."

The Bills believe Oliver is ready to put all of that together in Year 3.

If not, they still like their chances of getting great production from that position in 2021.

Nick Fierro is the publisher of Bills Central. Check out the latest Bills news at www.si.com/nfl/bills and follow Fierro on Twitter at @NickFierro. Email to Nicky300@aol.com.

Comments / 0

BillsDigest

BillsDigest

Buffalo, NY
62
Followers
166
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

BillsDigest is a FanNation channel covering the Buffalo Bills

IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Buffalo Bills#Rouseau Basham#Acl#Espn#Sportscenter#Bills Central#Www Si Com Nfl Bills#Nickfierro#Nicky300 Aol Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To National Anthem Before Cowboys-Buccaneers Game

On Thursday night, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys stepped on the field for the first game of the 2021 NFL season. Tom Brady and the Buccaneers entered the contest as heavy favorites over Dak Prescott and the Cowboys. Before the game kicked off, the Buccaneers unveiled their Super Bowl banner in front of a packed house.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Mike McCarthy Getting Crushed For Decision During Cowboys-Buccaneers Game

The 2021 NFL season is officially underway as the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers square off. Tom Brady and company took the field to defend their Super Bowl title against Dak Prescott and the Cowboys. Both offenses struggled in the early portion of the first quarter, but the offensive lull came to a swift end.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Tua Tagovailoa Has Brutally Honest Message For Mac Jones

Tua Tagovailoa and Mac Jones have officially gone from teammates to rivals. The former is entering his second season with the Miami Dolphins, whereas the latter is entering his rookie year with the New England Patriots. With the regular season only two weeks away, Tagovailoa was asked about Jones’ rookie...
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Dave Gettleman takes victory lap on Odell Beckham Jr trade

Dave Gettleman shocked the entire National Football League when he decided to trade Odell Beckham Jr. to the Cleveland Browns in March 2019. Fast forward, The New York Giants general manager is taking a victory lap prior to the 2021 season. The Giants travel to Cleveland for joint practices this...
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Here is What Cam Newton Said After Being Released By Patriots

Cam Newton shared a statement on social media after being released by the New England Patriots on Tuesday morning. "I really appreciate all the love and support during this time but I must say...please don't feel sorry for me!! #imGOOD," Newton shared on his Instagram story, which was captured and tweeted by NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
NFLaudacy.com

Jameis Winston just did something no Saints QB had done in 5 years

As if the first touchdown pass from Jameis Winston to Marquez Callaway wasn't impressive enough, it was also a landmark. The ball Winston hurled to Callaway in the first quarter against the Jaguars traveled just over 53 yards in the air, the most air yards on a pass thrown by a Saints quarterback since 2016, according to ESPN and the NFL's NextGenStats.
NFLNBC Sports

Eagles Super Bowl starter announces his retirement

Former Eagles offensive lineman and starting left guard in Super Bowl LII Stefen Wisniewski announced his retirement from the NFL on Thursday. Wisniewski, 32, played a total of 10 NFL seasons after being drafted by the Raiders in the second round out of Penn State back in 2011. After four...
NFLNew York Post

Mac Jones’ girlfriend celebrates QB getting Patriots starting job

Mac Jones’ girlfriend, Sophie Scott, is proud of her man after he won the Patriots’ quarterback battle following Cam Newton’s surprise release Tuesday. The University of Alabama alumna took to her Instagram Story to re-post loving messages from friends and family after Jones became New England’s starting QB. One post...
NFLNFL Analysis Network

3 teams who should consider signing RB Todd Gurley

It was not long ago that Todd Gurley was among the best running backs in the NFL. He had back-to-back All-Pro seasons in 2017 and 2018, giving him three Pro Bowls as well in his first four years in the NFL. But, since then, he has seen his production fall...
NFLNBC Sports

Ex-Eagles LB finds new NFL home after jail sentence

Less than a month after he spent a day in jail, former Eagles linebacker and Super Bowl champion Mychal Kendricks has found a new NFL home. Kendricks is expected to sign with the 49ers, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport is reporting:. Kendricks, who turns 31 next month, played in one...
NFLPosted by
NJ.com

Former Giants, Patriots wide receiver dead at 47

Former NFL wide receiver and three-time Super Bowl champion David Patten died on Thursday reportedly as the result of a motorcycle accident. He was 47. According to ESPN, Sam Gordon, who had Patten as a client in his management firm, confirmed Patten’s death to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, saying he died in South Carolina. No other details were immediately available.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Steelers Coach Has Brutally Honest Comment On TJ Watt

Last month, Steelers defensive coordinator Keith Butler defended T.J. Watt’s decision to hold out of practice amidst his current contract disputes. Apparently, that decision landed Butler in some trouble with the Pittsburgh front office. When asked if Watt will practice in Week 1, Butler elected to “keep his mouth shut.”
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Texans’ Quarterback Decision

With quarterback Deshaun Watson refusing to play for the Houston Texans, head coach David Culley has named Tyrod Taylor as the team’s Week 1 starter. The move wasn’t much of a surprise. Taylor is the most veteran backup quarterback on the roster and started all three preseason games for Houston.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Terrell Owens News

Terrell Owens hasn’t played for an NFL team since 2012, but the Hall of Famer still believes he has what it takes to compete at the professional level. During an appearance on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football, Owens had a message for anyone who thinks his playing days are long gone.
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Green Bay Packers trying out son of Brett Farve's backup

The Green Bay Packers are trying out tight end Josh Pederson, ESPN’s Field Yates reported on Sunday, the son of former Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson. Pederson’s father, Doug, served as the Eagles’ head coach until 2020, after stints as a coordinator or assistant with the Kansas City Chiefs and again with the Eagles. He won Super Bowl LII as the Eagles’ head coach, the franchise’s first Super Bowl victory. Before Pederson went into coaching, in his 13-year-long NFL career, he served as a backup quarterback on a number of NFL teams, including the Green Bay Packers. He had two stints with Green Bay: one from 1995-1998, and one from 2001-2004. While with the Packers, Pederson was a part of the team that won Super Bowl XXXI — and he spent many years as the backup quarterback to Packers legend Brett Farve.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Everyone’s Asking The Same Thing About Ezekiel Elliott In 1st Half

The Dallas Cowboys are not feeding Ezekiel Elliott in the first half of tonight’s game, and fans and media alike have taken notice. Through nearly two quarters against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Cowboys have relied on Dak Prescott and his group of talented wide receivers. The Dallas passing game has accounted for both touchdowns and is the main reason the Cowboys lead 16-14.

Comments / 0

Community Policy