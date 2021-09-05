‘Money Heist’: 3 Reasons to Binge the Spanish Drama on Netflix

Created by Álex Pina, ‘Money Heist’ or ‘La casa de papel’ is a heist action-drama series. It tells a story filled to the brim with romance, drama, action, and humor. The show also has a diverse set of characters, and most of them are unequivocally neither good nor bad. Their personalities exist in the large gray spectrum between those two extremes. Arturo Román (Enrique Arce) is one of the rare exceptions to this. Previously, he has proven to be a coward, opportunist, narcissist, and psychopath. During the Bank of Spain heist, he is depicted as a rapist as well. In the final moments of season 5 episode 2, Stockholm (Esther Acebo) shoots him to protect Denver (Jaime Lorente) and the other members of her team. If you are wondering whether Arturo dies in season 5, this is what you need to know.