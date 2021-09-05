CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

‘Money Heist’: 3 Reasons to Binge the Spanish Drama on Netflix

By Linda Maleh
tvinsider.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTV’s most dangerous and daring robbery rages on in Part 5 of the Spanish drama Money Heist, as the gang of thieves, trapped inside the Bank of Spain and surrounded by law enforcement, take more drastic measures to survive. Here’s why we can’t get enough of the series. 1. The...

www.tvinsider.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Álvaro Morte
Person
Robin
Person
Itziar Ituño
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Money Heist#Binge#Hostage#Money Heist#Spanish#The Bank Of Spain#Chameleonic#Tv Guide Magazine
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
Related
Video Gamesthegamerhq.com

Watch Dogs gets a new mission based on Netflix’s Money Heist

Watch Dogs gets a new mission-based on Netflix’s Money Heist. Legion now has heists. At least one. A new event that combines Legion and Netflix’s Money Heist allows players to team up with their friends to steal cryptocurrency from Clan Kelly, one of the game’s enemies. Watch Dogs: Legion allows...
TV Seriesdistrictchronicles.com

CBS Drama Series Removed From Netflix

Jericho, CBS’ short-lived science fiction series, is no longer available on Netflix. Both seasons of the show left the streaming platform on Aug. 15. Fans will now have to turn to a different streaming platform to check out the show. All episodes are available to stream on ViacomCBS’ streaming platform Paramount+. The complete series is also available on DVD for those who do not want to worry about strong Internet connections while watching.
TV SeriesTV Fanatic

Manifest: Netflix Saves Canceled NBC Drama!

As expected, the beloved drama has been picked up for a fourth season at Netflix. The exciting announcement was made Saturday, aka 828 day. The order is for a final season, however. 20 episodes have been ordered. Despite being canceled by NBC earlier this year after three seasons, the series...
TV Seriesthecinemaholic.com

Does Arturo Die in Money Heist Season 5?

Created by Álex Pina, ‘Money Heist’ or ‘La casa de papel’ is a heist action-drama series. It tells a story filled to the brim with romance, drama, action, and humor. The show also has a diverse set of characters, and most of them are unequivocally neither good nor bad. Their personalities exist in the large gray spectrum between those two extremes. Arturo Román (Enrique Arce) is one of the rare exceptions to this. Previously, he has proven to be a coward, opportunist, narcissist, and psychopath. During the Bank of Spain heist, he is depicted as a rapist as well. In the final moments of season 5 episode 2, Stockholm (Esther Acebo) shoots him to protect Denver (Jaime Lorente) and the other members of her team. If you are wondering whether Arturo dies in season 5, this is what you need to know.
TV SeriesTell-Tale TV

What to Watch on TV: Evil, Generation 9/11, Money Heist

Evil – Sunday, August 29. After a hiatus, the team is back at it; they are sent to a monastery to investigate the occurrence of a corpse that has yet to decay in the year since the person’s death. Could there be more to it? Evil returns Sunday, August 29 on Paramount+.
TV SeriesDecider

What Time Will ‘Money Heist’ Season 5 Premiere?

All good things must come to an end. That’s true of everything from delicious cartons to ice cream to addictive heisting dramas. This week marks the premiere of Money Heist Part 5: Volume 1, and we’re already dreading our inevitable goodbyes. Money Heist, also known as La Casa de Papel,...
TV & VideosCollider

7 Shows Like 'The Chair' to Watch After You Binge Sandra Oh's Netflix Drama

Sandra Oh is back with a new comedy on Netflix called The Chair. The series, created by Amanda Peet, follows Oh’s character, Dr. Ji-Yoon Kim, who is named the first woman chair of the English department of a small-town college called Pembroke University. She’s taking over for Dr. Bill Dobson, played by Jay Duplass, a close friend for whom she has romantic feelings, whose life is spiraling after the loss of his wife and his daughter’s departure to college. After Bill is videotaped giving a Nazi salute in class — a misconstrued incident that he is guilty of nonetheless — a whole chaotic mess follows during which Ji-Yoon is blamed and made to clean it up. Also starring Holland Taylor, Bob Balaban, Nana Mensah, and more, The Chair is a fantastic and hilarious satire that takes on misogyny, racism, cancel culture, and more in the world of academia, and it’s another must-watch series from Netflix.
Celebritiesfox5atlanta.com

Actor Kevin Mambo stars in new Netflix drama

Actor Kevin Mambo can currently be seen on the new Netflix drama, Hit & Run. The series tells the story of a man searching for the truth behind his wife's death who becomes caught up in a dangerous web of secrets and intrigue stretching from New York to Tel Aviv. Mambo plays an NYPD detective with a wry sense of humor who has seen it all and nothing can phase him. The series is streaming now.
TV Seriesthecinemaholic.com

Money Heist Season 4 Recap and Ending, Explained

The enigmatic bank robbers in the Dali mask are back to raise hell and rescue one of their comrades in season 4 (2020) of Netflix’s crime drama series ‘Money Heist.’ In season 3, after Rio or Aníbal Cortés (Miguel Herrán) gets arrested by the authorities and is sent to a secret facility in the deserts of Algeria to be tortured for information, the Professor or Sergio Marquina (Álvaro Morte) remakes the team with some new additions to target the Bank of Spain. This time, their biggest adversary is Alicia Sierra (Najwa Nimri), a heavily pregnant inspector affiliated with the National Police Corps.
TV Seriestvinsider.com

The Irish Mobsters of AMC+’s ‘Kin’ Are ‘Like Reality Stars With Guns’ (VIDEO)

Leaving behind a life of crime becomes a difficult affair for recently released ex-con Michael Kinsella (Charlie Cox) in AMC+’s Kin. He’s eager to get a legit job and forget his family’s illegal doings (dealing drugs, laundering money, etc.). But when his hot-tempered brother Eric (Sam Keeley) opens fire on members of a cartel, they strike back, resulting in a devastating loss for the Kinsellas. Michael’s grieving sister-in-law Amanda (Clare Dunne) urges revenge, launching a full-scale war.
Behind Viral Videosfilm-book.com

TikTok Sensation Addison Rae Gets Movie Deal With Netflix

TikTok phenomenon Addison Rae has just signed a multiple picture deal with streaming giant Netflix. When He’s All That premiered on Netflix last month, it was an instant smash hit. Its female star, Addison Rae, has now been awarded a contract with Netflix to produce more movie content geared towards younger audiences.

Comments / 0

Community Policy