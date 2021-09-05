CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Republicans don’t deserve House majority if they push lies -Kinzinger

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) – A U.S. House of Representatives Republican said his party does not deserve to win majorities in congressional elections next year if it pushes lies and conspiracy theories, saying that it “desperately needs to tell the truth.”. “If we’re going to be in charge and pushing conspiracy, pushing...

Congress & CourtsMinneapolis Star Tribune

Calling out Rep. Madison Cawthorn's lies

The lesson lawmakers should have learned after the riotous attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6 is that violent words can incite violent acts. When lawmakers cross this line, the rebuke should come swiftly. With the exceptions of Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, and Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, congressional...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Former CIA official announces bid to oust Elise Stefanik from House

A former CIA officer announced a 2022 campaign to unseat Rep. Elise Stefanik from her position representing New York's 21st Congressional District. Matt Castelli, a Democrat, posted a video to declare his candidacy, accusing Stefanik of betraying her oath to protect the Constitution during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol when Trump supporters swarmed the building as lawmakers certified President Joe Biden's victory.
Posted by
Reuters

U.S. congressional committee receives thousands of documents in Jan 6 probe

WASHINGTON, Sept 9 (Reuters) - A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol received thousands of documents before Thursday's deadline for U.S. companies and government agencies to submit them, a committee spokesperson said. The National Archives, which handles presidential records, has also begun a pre-release...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Conservative Republicans request private data on top Democrats in retaliation for Jan. 6 investigation

House Republicans Wednesday requested telecom and tech companies preserve phone records and data of top Democrats in retaliation for the Jan. 6 investigative committee doing the same for Republicans. A number of right-wing legislators who are top supporters of former President Donald Trump, including Republican Reps. Andy Biggs of Arizona,...
POTUSUS News and World Report

Explainer: Can Trump Use Executive Privilege to Block Jan. 6 Attack Probe?

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. government agencies have a Thursday deadline to produce documents demanded by a congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, including communications involving some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers and family. The Republican Trump wants executive privilege to be used to...
Presidential ElectionWashington Examiner

Democrats don't care if Biden is caught lying

For four years of the Trump presidency, Democrats decried President Donald Trump as a liar. He was often dubbed the “liar in chief” by Democrats and the media . However, these same protectors of truth are suddenly eerily quiet regarding President Joe Biden. The revelations of Biden’s phone call with former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani in which Biden asked Ghani to lie resulted in little, if any, outrage by Democrats or the media.
Seattle, WAWashington Examiner

Trump is happier and healthier in Mar-a-Lago instead of the White House, and it should stay that way

Donald Trump has zero incentive to announce definitively whether he's running for president. Granted, if he does jump into the 2024 primary, he will be the clear front-runner, albeit one much diminished from his prior monopoly on the Republican Party, if the polls are any indication. Yet, the reasons for Trump not to try and secure his old job are obvious and numerous enough: Not one American wants to relive the geriatric monstrosity that was the election between Trump and eventual victor Joe Biden. And though Trump is obviously less decrepit than the near octogenarian Democrat, few would gamble again on a candidate who would be as old in 2024 as Biden is now. And, of course, it goes without saying that with telegenic Gen Xers such as Ron DeSantis and Kristi Noem ascendant, nominating the president who was impeached for a second time for beckoning a mob to the Capitol to "stop the steal" may be less palatable to even the most ardent MAGA supporters.
Wyoming StateWashington Times

Liz Cheney has betrayed Wyoming

When Rep. Liz Cheney “fist-bumped” President Joe Biden as he entered the House of Representatives chamber for his first address to a joint session of Congress in May, it exemplified everything that has gone wrong with her in the last couple of years. Some members of Congress angle to be standing along the center aisle when a president walks by because it guarantees television time and a chance to be seen as chummy with the most powerful person in the world. For Wyomingites, the moment captured everything we’ve come to know about Ms. Cheney.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Week

Will Republicans ever stop crying voter fraud?

If you want to get a sense of former President Donald Trump's continued influence in the Republican Party, just look to the gubernatorial recall election in California. Such elections are always dicey for an incumbent — just ask Gray Davis — but recent indications are that Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) stands a pretty good shot of keeping his office.

