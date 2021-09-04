CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Outer Worlds - Dumb Ending Save - Game mod - Download

By Editorials
gamepressure.com
 8 days ago

A save that will allow you to reach the end of Dumb (or choose either side). Then paste the files from the "The Outer Worlds Gamerworf 3" folder into the folder where you have your The Outer Worlds game logs (by default C:\Users\[User name]\Saved Games\The Outer Worlds).

www.gamepressure.com

Comments / 0

