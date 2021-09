There are sites out there that advertise a cheaper way of buying the games you love. If it seems too good to be true… it’s probably because it is. The key reseller model seems simple at first: they’re a platform for selling off unwanted digital games, supplying store keys (usually Steam keys) at a much lower price. How they manage to get these keys is a bit… shady, but hey, lower prices are always going to draw eyes, no matter how much harm they do to developers (which is a lot, actually).