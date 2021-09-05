Remember When Taylor Swift Made Her Grand Ole Opry Debut?
Taylor Swift was just a 16-year-old girl with big dreams when she made her debut on the Grand Ole Opry on Sept. 1, 2006. Swift was a newly signed artist with a new label, Big Machine, at the time, and the notion of a teenage girl succeeding in country music seemed pretty far-fetched. Her self-titled debut album was still more than a month away when Swift took the hallowed stage for her Opry debut to perform her debut single, "Tim McGraw," wearing a simple white sundress and sporting natural curls.koel.com
