In the second match of the Holland Invitational, Holland fell to Gull Lake 2-3. Chris French open the scoring by hitting from distance. Gull Lake tied it up before Brett Timmer beat the keeper with an assist going to Isaiah Arredondo. Up 2-1 in the first half, Holland allowed two goals in the second half unanswered. “I was happy with our effort in the match,” said Holland coach Greg Ceithaml. “Gull Lake is both fast and skilled. They never lose their poise. I think they are one of the best teams in the state in Division 2, and we were competitive throughout the match.” Holland ended the day 3-1-1. Holland hosts Zeeland East on Tuesday.