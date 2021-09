Cheer for Your Life (10 p.m., Lifetime) - Tonight’s Fear the Cheer movie tells the story of, Cindy’s (Grace Patterson), whose spirits are crushed after she endures a hellish and humiliating cheerleader initiation week. Unfortunately, her dreams aren’t the only thing in danger when another girl on the squad turns up dead. When Cindy also disappears, her mother will have to beat the clock in order to save Cindy from becoming the next victim. This one also stars Anna Belle Bayley, Allison McAtee and Marisa Lynae Hampton.