CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Reds' Nick Castellanos: The playoffs are all I'm thinking about

By Originally posted on
Posted by 
MLB Trade Rumors
MLB Trade Rumors
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V7qL8_0bnIgtD200
Nick Castellanos made his first All-Star Game appearance earlier this season. Kareem Elgazzar via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Nick Castellanos figures to be one of the offseason’s most sought-after free agency commodities, as there doesn’t appear to be much doubt that the outfielder will opt out of the final two years and $34 million of his current Reds contract. Such talks, however, are to be saved for the offseason, as Castellanos told The Detroit News’ Chris McCosky and other reporters that he is only thinking about the Reds’ playoff race.

Any speculation about free agency is nothing that’s come from my mouth,” Castellanos said. “Right now, the only thing that’s next for me is focusing on winning here. We have a chance to win here. I’m not going to squander that opportunity by thinking about something that’s after the season.”

Castellanos entered Saturday’s action with 26 homers and a .321/.377/.578 slash line over 478 plate appearances, a performance that earned the first All-Star nod of his career. As he approaches his age-30 season, Castellanos looks well-positioned to land a much heftier deal than two years, $34 million, although playing for a winning team is his chief priority. The Reds will have to come up with a big offer to keep Castellanos in the fold, but their case of providing him with a winning environment will be bolstered if they can reach the postseason for the second consecutive year.

A healthy Jesse Winker would greatly help Cincinnati’s chances of landing the second NL wild-card berth, as the slugger has been on the 10-day injured list since Aug. 16 due to an intercostal strain. Reds manager David Bell told reporters (including MLB.com’s Mike Petraglia) that Winker could start a minor-league rehab assignment next weekend, “on the very positive, optimistic end of things.” While there is clearly a lot of caution baked into Bell’s statement, he noted that Winker is “definitely progressing,” with an increased amount of baseball activity expected for this week.

Brad Brach, meanwhile, has already started a rehab assignment at Triple-A Louisville and is on pace to be back in Cincinnati’s bullpen sometime this week. Brach went on the 10-day IL on Aug. 8 due to a right shoulder impingement, after posting a 5.59 ERA over his first 29 innings in a Reds uniform.

The outlook is much less clear for Nick Senzel, however. Bell told MLB.com’s Mark Sheldon and other reporters that Senzel recently had a second opinion about his surgically repaired left knee, and “It seems that it’s going to take a while for him to get back and healthy. I don’t know what that means for the rest of the season, but it didn’t sound like it was going to be any time real soon.”

Senzel underwent the arthroscopic procedure in late May and was supposed to miss only four to six weeks, but he was eventually moved to the 60-day IL. The Reds activated him in mid-August, only to send Senzel back to the IL after fluid was discovered in his knee. Senzel is currently rehabbing at the Reds’ spring training facility in Arizona, hoping to make a return and salvage something from what is unfortunately looking like a lost season. The second overall pick of the 2016 draft has been hampered by multiple injuries during his brief career, limiting him to 163 games (and a .246/.308/.396 slash line) and 616 PA since the start of the 2019 season.

Comments / 0

MLB Trade Rumors

MLB Trade Rumors

1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
163K+
Views
ABOUT

MLBTR is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate baseball rumors. The site focuses on the hot stove – trades and free agent signings.

 https://www.mlbtraderumors.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesse Winker
Person
Brad Brach
Person
Nick Senzel
Person
Slash
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reds#The Detroit News#Mlb Com#Triple A Louisville#Il
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBBleacher Report

Top Landing Spots for Reds RF Nick Castellanos Amid Contract Opt-Out Rumors

Though he still has plenty of time to change his mind, it doesn't sound like right fielder Nick Castellanos is long for the Cincinnati Reds. According to Jon Heyman of MLB Network, Castellanos is "likely" to opt out of the two years and $34 million remaining on his contract with the Reds, which isn't terribly surprising, considering that he's 29 years old and in the midst of an All-Star campaign marked by a .936 OPS and 24 home runs.
MLBNew York Post

Nick Castellanos’ bat gets inspected after two-homer night for Reds

Reds outfielder Nick Castellanos’ impressive performance at the plate in Cincinnati’s 12-2 win against the Cardinals on Wednesday drew some suspicion from St. Louis manager Mike Shildt. After Castellanos hit his second home run of the game in the second inning, Shildt requested that the umpires inspect the slugger’s bat....
MLBRed Reporter

If these Cincinnati Reds don’t make the 2021 playoffs

A fifth consecutive lost series was cemented for the Cincinnati Reds last night when Jason Heyward hit a moonball off Brad Brach - Brad Brach? - Brad Brach in what had been a tie game in the 10th inning in Wrigley Field. The 3-run tater gave the Chicago Cubs the game and the series, and sunk the Reds to just a 5-10 record over their last 15 games.
MLBRed Reporter

Nick Castellanos hits grand slam & half-grand slam in Reds 12-2 rout of Cardinals

The St. Louis Cardinals had already borne the brunt of Nick Castellanos’ prowess this season prior to Wednesday evening’s series finale. Anyway, despite the best puny protests from Cardinals manager Mike Shildt, Castellanos socked the hell out of the ball against St. Louis again tonight. He belted a grand slam that held up after Shildt asked the umpires to check his bat post-facto, adding another 4 ribbies to the 2 he socked on a 2-run tater earlier in the game.
MLBwnewsj.com

Castellanos powers Reds to split with Cardinals

CINCINNATI (AP) — Nick Castellanos drove in six runs with a grand slam and a two-run shot in the first two innings, and the Cincinnati Reds beat the St. Louis Cardinals 12-2 Wednesday night to split a doubleheader. Cincinnati rocked starter J.A. Happ (8-7) and regained a half-game lead over...
MLBchatsports.com

Check out the damage to Nick Castellanos' bat from Cincinnati Reds win over Cardinals

Nick Castellanos gave his bat to a fan in the stands last night after hitting a grand slam against the St. Louis Cardinals. The bat was inspected by umpires after Cardinals manager Mike Schildt asked them to take a look and crew chief Phil Cuzzi had the bat removed from play citing a potential safety hazard, according to a pool report.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Reds: Removing Eugenio Suárez was a boneheaded move by David Bell

After Eugenio Suárez struck out to end the fifth inning during last night’s game, Cincinnati Reds manager David Bell inserted Mike Moustakas at third base and placed Geno on the bench. While I’ve defended Bell for the majority of the season, this is one of those moves that I fail to understand.
MLBchatsports.com

Reds Notebook: Injury Updates on Winker, Brach and Warren

The Cincinnati Reds have been without outfielder Jesse Winker and Brad Brach for a few weeks, and Art Warren for about seven weeks. Things are moving in the right direction for all three of them. Art Warren is expected to begin a rehab assignment beginning tomorrow. Over the weekend manager...
MLBPosted by
The Game Haus

Predicting the Reds Potential Wild Card Game Lineup

As the Reds’ season begins to wind down, the chances of them making the playoffs becomes even more likely. Even though they are faltering right now, the schedule favors the Reds as they have numerous key series remaining against teams below .500. Obviously, the Reds still need to take care of business down the stretch, but it doesn’t hurt to imagine what the lineup would look like in a win-or-go-home game.
MLBCentral Illinois Proud

Nick Castellanos ready to face his old team as Reds host Tigers

Nick Castellanos will face his old team with some new pieces of wood. The Cincinnati Reds outfielder slugged two home runs, including a grand slam, against St. Louis as his team snapped a four-game losing streak on Wednesday. Battling for a National League wild-card spot, the Reds will host the Detroit Tigers (63-72) for a three-game weekend series that begins on Friday.
MLBViva El Birdos

It would serve the interests of the St. Louis Cardinals to win their series against the Cincinnati Reds

With 23 games to go the St. Louis Cardinals are 71-68. They are three games back of San Diego for the second Wild Card spot. Two games ahead of them are the Cincinnati Reds at 74-67, just one game back of the second Wild Card spot. To make the playoffs the Cardinals must jump ahead of the Reds in the standings. The easiest way to do that is to win this weekend’s series.
MLBLynchburg News and Advance

Mills expected to start as Chicago hosts Cincinnati

Cincinnati Reds (74-66, second in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (64-76, fourth in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Vladimir Gutierrez (9-6, 4.17 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 76 strikeouts) Cubs: Alec Mills (6-6, 4.15 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 71 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs +119, Reds -139; over/under is even. BOTTOM...
MLBbleachernation.com

Pre-Gamin’: Reds at Cubs (6:40 CT) – Lineups, Broadcast Info, Game Thread

Two starts ago, Alec Mills dominated the White Sox over 8.1 scoreless innings. His last time out, however, five Pirates crossed the plate in his 5.2 innings of work (only 2 earned) on three homers. It was a mixed outing in terms of results, the error really through him off, but also … it’s just the Pirates, but generally speaking he’s been pretty darn good as a member of the Cubs rotation all season.

Comments / 0

Community Policy