Tennis

Tennis-U.S. Open day seven

 5 days ago

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Highlights of the seventh day at the U.S. Open, the last Grand Slam tournament of the year, at Flushing Meadows on Sunday (times in GMT):. Argentine 11th seed Diego Schwartzman took the court against unseeded Dutchman Botic van de Zandschulp for their fourth-round match in Louis Armstrong Stadium.

Tennis
Sports
Dominant Maria Sakkari downs Karolina Pliskova for US Open semifinal berth

Karolina Pliskova is known for her powerful serve, but Maria Sakkari stole her thunder. The 17th-seeded Sakkari covered every inch of the court and absolutely dominated on serve Wednesday night, defeating Pliskova 6-4, 6-4 at Arthur Ashe Stadium to advance to the semifinals of the U.S. Open for the first time in her career. Sakkari, who became the first Greek woman to reach the U.S. Open singles semifinals, will face Britain’s teenage phenom Emma Raducanu on Thursday for a spot in her first major final.
Naomi Osaka loses cool in stunning US Open loss

First, Naomi Osaka lost her cool. Then, she lost her title defense at the U.S. Open. Teenager Leylah Fernandez pulled off arguably the biggest stunner of the tournament, rattling Osaka and storming back for a 5-7, 7-6 (2), 6-4 come-from-behind victory Friday night before an Arthur Ashe Stadium crowd, which she won over.
Leylah Fernandez pulls off another big US Open upset win

Leylah Fernandez is making major noise at the US Open this year, proving that her third-round win was not a fluke. On Sunday, Fernandez defeated Angelique Kerber in three sets to reach the quarterfinals at Flushing Meadows. Fernandez dropped the first set 4-6 and rallied to win the next two 7-6, 6-2.
US Open Lookahead: Djokovic-Berrettini in Wimbledon rematch

NEW YORK (AP) — LOOKAHEAD TO WEDNESDAY. The man Novak Djokovic beat to win Wimbledon is his next opponent at the U.S. Open. The No. 1 seed faces No. 6 Matteo Berrettini in the quarterfinals at night. It’s the third straight Grand Slam tournament in which the two are meeting. Djokovic beat Berrettini in the quarterfinals of the French Open in June, then came back after dropping the first set to top the Italian again at the All England Club in July. That gave Djokovic his 20th major title, tying Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal for the most among men. It also kept him on pace to be the first man to win all four Grand Slams trophies in the same year since 1969, which he would do with three more victories. The other men’s quarterfinal Wednesday pits No. 4 seed Alexander Zverev of Germany against unseeded South African Lloyd Harris. In the day’s opening singles match, British qualifier Emma Raducanu tries to join fellow teenager Leylah Fernandez in the women’s semifinals. Raducanu faces No. 11 seed Belinda Bencic of Switzerland, the Olympic gold medalist. No. 4 seed Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic plays No. 17 seed Maria Sakkari of Greece in the last women’s quarterfinal at night.
Olympic champs Zverev, Bencic reach Open quarters

NEW YORK (AP) — Alexander Zverev and Belinda Bencic want a trophy in their hands to go with the gold medals they had around their necks. The Tokyo Olympics tennis champions both moved into the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open on Monday, getting a step closer to their first Grand Slam titles.
Tennis – Pavlyuchenkova set to play at U.S. Open after resolving visa issues

(Reuters) – French Open finalist Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova will compete at the U.S. Open after sorting out her visa issues that had forced her to withdraw from the Cincinnati tune-up event https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/pavlyuchenkova-out-cincinnati-event-due-visa-issues-2021-08-16. Pavlyuchenkova, 30, was unable to travel from Montreal to Cincinnati earlier this month due to visa issues and had hoped to get it in time for the final Grand Slam of the year at Flushing Meadows in New York.
Factbox – Tennis – U.S. Open in numbers

(Reuters) – Facts and records ahead of the 141st edition of the U.S. Open, which begins on Monday:. Men’s/women’s singles runner-up: $1.25 million. After being held without spectators last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the tournament will be at full capacity for the main draw, making it the first Grand Slam to have full attendance since the 2020 Australian Open.
Tennis-Djokovic looks to complete calendar Grand Slam at U.S. Open

(Reuters) – Novak Djokovic may not have played any U.S. Open tune-up events but the Serbian will be the favourite in New York nonetheless as he looks to complete a calendar-year Grand Slam that would put him in rarefied air. A New York triumph would not only make Djokovic the...
Tennis-Zverev glides into second round at U.S. Open

NEW YORK (Reuters) -German Alexander Zverev got his bid for a maiden major off to a smooth start by beating American Sam Querrey 6-4 7-5 6-2 in the first round of the U.S. Open on Tuesday. Querrey kept the match close through the first two sets but was stymied by...

