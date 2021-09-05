Guns N' Roses bring out Dave Grohl and P!nk at BottleRock Napa, have sound cut due to curfew
Saturday night's BottleRock Napa headliner, Guns N' Roses, ripped through an almost 2 & a half hour long set featuring some of their biggest hits and a number of covers. During their encore they were joined by P!nk for "Patience" & Dave Grohl on drums for their closer, "Paradise City". As has happened in the past with Foo Fighters & Neil Young, the band's sound was cut off due to the 10PM curfew.www.audacy.com
