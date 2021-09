CLEVELAND -- The Indians’ extra-inning struggles continue, and the club’s lack of reliable bullpen arms has become more and more glaring. What was one of the most dominant bullpens to start the season has quickly become one of the Indians’ biggest hurdles to overcome. The club has been able to navigate difficult stretches for James Karinchak -- who was optioned to Triple-A prior to Saturday’s matchup against Boston -- and Bryan Shaw by owning the sixth-best reliever ERA since the All-Star break entering the contest, but it hasn’t been able to find a consistent reliable arm for high-leverage situations outside of Emmanuel Clase.