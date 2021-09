WENONAH, N.J. (CBS) — In South Jersey, there is still devastation from Tropical Storm Ida. A new video from Wenonah, Gloucester County, showed the sheer power of the tornado. The county said it’s providing dumpsters to the township for debris on the streets and on the properties. Officials said their priority has been to clean the streets to allow for emergency crews to begin restoring power. Get the latest on Ida’s Aftermath on CBS3, CBSN Philly and CBSPhilly.com. Learn more on how to watch and stream CBSN Philly for free, here. You can also download the CBS Philly Weather App for the most up-to-date weather forecast and to receive severe weather alerts. The app is free on Apple and Android devices.