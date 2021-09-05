CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Down to the Wire: What We Glean From Mississippi State’s 35-34 comeback win over Louisiana Tech

By Corey Seeley
It wasn’t the season opener that Mississippi State fans had predicted. It wasn’t pretty, but it was surely entertaining as Mississippi State scored 21 unanswered points in the fourth-quarter to beat Louisiana Tech 35-34 .

Today’s win has generated a lot of questions for the 2021 Bulldogs season. A 20-point fourth-quarter comeback against a Louisiana Tech team that really shouldn't have been in the game in the fourth-quarter is nothing to throw a celebration for.

The season-opening win has given us plenty to talk about, analyze, and debate. We’ll start with three immediate takeaways:

The offensive line could be the key to turning things around

Mississippi State’s offensive line surely didn’t make quarterback Will Rogers day any easier. In just the first half, Rogers was sacked three times and the offensive line was called for three holding penalties. Not ideal for an offense attempting to build a rhythm and identity in the season-opener.

Penalties were a consistent issue throughout the game, and with an offensive unit that struggled to produce consistent drives; penalties cannot happen as they did this afternoon.

It’s a cliché to say that an offensive line can make or break a season; but with this Mississippi State team, I think it may be valid.

If the defense has you worried, you're not alone

The defensive unit had its moments today, with an early interception by linebacker Tyrus Wheat. But looking at today’s end-result in the big picture, MSU’s defense didn’t provide the offense with much help at all. The defense allowed way too many big plays and failed to make defensive stops in crucial spots throughout the game.

At times, the defense gave LA Tech quarterback Austin Kendall difficulties via blitzes and consistent pressure. When Kendall had time to make a play, he made it. The secondary needs to improve as the season goes on – as the upcoming schedule will showcase better wide receivers and more importantly, superior quarterbacks.

The offense struggled to find consistent rhythm

Quarterback Will Rogers had a nice outing, completing 39 of 47 passes for 370 yards and three touchdowns. Yet, we still have questions about how the pieces on offense will mesh as the season goes on. At times, the offense resembled what Leach wants to accomplish in his prolific Air Raid scheme.

Running back Jo’quavious Marks had an impact all over the field with 71 rushing yards on 12 carries and two rushing touchdowns. Marks also caught 9 passes for 27 yards and a touchdown.

Still, today’s game gave us skepticism as to how dangerous this MSU offense will be at its ceiling. Between penalties and players not executing the system; the offense was not consistent enough to produce points when needed.

The play-calling and game plan were as expected, but until we see consistent execution from this offensive unit – a question mark will continue to shadow over this offense.

It’s only one game – and it was a fun entertaining win to watch. But the Bulldogs have to play better on offense if they’re going to make any noise in 2021.

