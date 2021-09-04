CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Tunisia, Ivory Coast win to advance to AfroBasket final

St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKIGALI, Rwanda (AP) — Naturalized citizen Matt Costello had 17 points and 12 rebounds to help Ivory Coast beat Senegal 75-65 to advance to the final of the African basketball championship against defending champion Tunisia on Saturday. Costello, who played briefly for the San Antonio Spurs in the 2017-18 season,...

www.stltoday.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Costello
Person
Gorgui Dieng
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Afrobasket#Ivory Coast#Afrobasket#Kigali#Ap#African#Costello#The San Antonio Spurs#Nba#Michigan State#The Dallas Mavericks#Real Madrid#The Atlanta Hawks#Fiba#Cardinals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
NewsBreak
World
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
Country
Tunisia
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBAchatsports.com

Franchise milestones Luka Doncic may reach this season

Dallas Mavericks, sports season, Jim Jackson, National Basketball Association, Jay Vincent, Steve Nash, J. J. Barea, Europe. Luka Doncic is only in his fourth season with the Dallas Mavericks, but he’s already stamping his name in the record books. If he keeps up his current pace, it won’t be long before he owns almost every significant statistical record for the franchise.
NBAYardbarker

Atlanta Hawks Sign Forward Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot

If the Atlanta Hawks learned anything last season, it's that depth is everything. So as the team prepares for training camp, they have added yet another player to their war chest of wings. Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reported that the team had signed Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot to a one-year, non-guaranteed contract.
SportsBBC

Afrobasket: South Sudan target fairytale semi-final spot

South Sudan coach Royal Ivey has praised the bond within his squad as the Afrobasket debutants try to book a shock place in Saturday's semi-finals. On Thursday, a team that only joined world body Fiba in 2013, two years after the country's independence, could become one of Africa's four best if they beat Tunisia in the quarter-finals.
FIFAvavel.com

Ivory Coast vs Cameroon: LIVE: Score Updates (2-1)

The match is over! Excellent victory for the Ivorians against Cameroon. Three are added to the scoreboard. Interesting closing of the game we are having, the back and forth plays on the field are constant. Watch out for Cameroon's counterattacks. They are opening spaces on the wings and can do...
FIFAvavel.com

Highlights: Mozambique 0-0 Ivory Coast in 2022 World Cup Qualifiers

Thank you for following the broadcast on VAVEL.COM. Continue visiting the portal so you don't miss any detail of the most relevant national and international sport. With this result, both countries earned their first point in the qualifiers; it should be recalled that they are in Sector D, along with Cameroon and Malawi, teams that will make their debut this afternoon.
Worldolympics.com

Tunisia tame Elephants to claim 2021 FIBA Afrobasket crown

Tunisia are FIBA Afrobasket 2021 champions defeating Cote d'Ivoire 78-75 in a pulsating final in Kigale, Rwanda. The Eagles of Carthage successfully defended the title they won at home four years ago going 6-0 during the tournament. It's the third time Tunisia have claimed this continental tournament after lifting the...
FIFAPosted by
SPORTbible

Eric Bailly's Flying Head Kick Gives Away A Penalty For Ivory Coast

Eric Bailly went full Eric Bailly and tried to take an opponent's head off with a flying kick to the head, during Ivory Coast's World Cup qualifier with Cameroon. There was a time last season when some Manchester United fans felt Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team would be better off with Bailly in defence over Victor Lindelof, before the signing of Raphael Varane put to bed the argument of who should partner Harry Maguire.
Premier LeagueWorld Soccer Talk

Ex-West Ham striker Haller stars as Ivory Coast trump Cameroon

Johannesburg (AFP) – Former West Ham attacker Sebastien Haller scored twice in nine minutes to give the Ivory Coast a 2-1 World Cup qualifying win over fellow African top-10 nation Cameroon in Abidjan on Monday. Haller, who moved to Ajax Amsterdam last January after scoring 14 goals in 54 outings...
UEFASt. Louis Post-Dispatch

CONMEBOL, Klopp and Nagelsmann decry biennial World Cup push

LONDON (AP) — South American football's governing body joined Europe in opposing FIFA's push for World Cups every two years, while leading coaches Jürgen Klopp and Julian Nagelsmann also voiced concerns on Friday. CONMEBOL's resistance to doubling the frequency of World Cups is striking given its president, Alejandro Domínguez, proposed...
NBAchatsports.com

Cavs: 2 things the team is getting with Kevin Pangos

Zenit St. Petersburg guard Kevin Pangos looks to pass. (Photo by Anatolij Medved/BSR Agency/Getty Images) The Cleveland Cavaliers hadn’t had the most notable offseason heading into the last couple of weeks, but they have added some players since. Cleveland acquired then-restricted free agent Lauri Markkanen via sign-and-trade from the Chicago...
Washington, DCSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Tina Charles moves into 2nd place on WNBA rebounding list

WASHINGTON (AP) — Tina Charles had 26 points and 16 rebounds and the Washington Mystics beat the Atlanta Dream 82-74 on Friday night to snap a three-game losing streak. Charles moved past Rebekkah Brunson (3,356) for second place on the WNBA career rebounding list, trailing Sylvia Fowles (3,674). Washington (11-18)...
NBAchatsports.com

Duke basketball stud Jahlil Okafor looking to join historic club

Jahlil Okafor, Duke Blue Devils men's basketball, National Basketball Association, DeAndre Jordan, Philadelphia 76ers, New Orleans Pelicans, Golden State Warriors, Adrian Wojnarowski, Detroit Pistons. Duke basketball champion Jahlil Okafor (Photo by Lance King/Getty Images) This upcoming NBA season could put former Duke basketball star Jahlil Okafor on an exclusive list.
NBAchatsports.com

Chicago Bulls: Can Ethan Thompson find traction in camp?

Ethan Thompson, Chicago Bulls Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports. Now that the roster is starting to round out for the Chicago Bulls heading into Training Camp and the preseason, we can look at how the rotation could form together under head coach Billy Donovan. The Bulls added two players over the long holiday weekend that are definitely contenders to make the final 15-man roster. And then, two more were added on non-guaranteed deals to round out the holiday weekend.
NBASt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Digest: Pierce leads basketball Hall of Fame class

If it didn’t really sink in when he slipped to the 10th pick in the 1998 NBA draft, Paul Pierce got the message when he went home to Los Angeles to play in the All-Star Game and got booed by his hometown fans. “That’s just the story of my career:...
NBASt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Lynx beat Fever 89-72 in first of 3 straight meetings

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Aerial Powers scored 20 points and Kayla McBride added 15 points to help the Minnesota Lynx beat the Indiana Fever 89-72 on Friday night. Minnesota (19-10) moved into a tie with Phoenix for fourth in the WNBA standings. The Lynx face Indiana the next two games, and play Washington in the regular-season finale — aiming for a top-four finish and a first-round bye in the playoffs.
NBASt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Lakers trade Marc Gasol's rights back to Memphis Grizzlies

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Lakers have traded the rights to Marc Gasol back to the Memphis Grizzlies, where the 36-year-old center spent his first 11 NBA seasons. The Lakers also sent a second-round pick in 2024 and cash to Memphis on Friday in exchange for the draft rights to Chinese big man Wang Zhelin.
TennisSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

US Open Lookahead: Raducanu, Fernandez in teen women's final

NEW YORK (AP) — LOOKAHEAD TO SATURDAY. Tennis will have its youngest Grand Slam champion in 17 years when 18-year-old Emma Raducanu faces 19-year-old Leylah Fernandez. It's the first major final between unseeded players in the professional era and the winner becomes the youngest Grand Slam winner since Maria Sharapova's victory at Wimbledon in 2004. Fernandez has the tougher road to the final, with four straight three-set victories. Three of them were against players ranked in the top five. The Canadian has spent 12 hours, 45 minutes on the court, five hours more than Raducanu. The qualifier from Britain hasn't dropped a set in the tournament, trying to become the first player to win the U.S. Open without doing so since Serena Williams in 2014. Williams, then 17, played in the last Grand Slam final between two teenagers when she beat Martina Hingis, 18, at the 1999 U.S. Open. The mixed doubles final, followed by a 20th anniversary remembrance of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, precede the match in Arthur Ashe Stadium.
SoccerSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Soccer legend Pelé remains in intensive care after surgery

SAO PAULO (AP) — Retired Brazilian soccer star Pelé remained in intensive care on Friday as he recovered from surgery to remove a tumor on the right side of his colon. Hospital Albert Einstein in Sao Paulo said in a statement that 80-year-old Edson Arantes do Nascimento was recovering “in a satisfactory manner," though still in intensive care. The hospital said on Monday that Pelé was expected to be moved to a regular room on Tuesday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy