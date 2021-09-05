CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lynchburg, VA

Willis leads Liberty to 48-7 victory over Campbell in opener

St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Malik Willis threw for a touchdown and ran for another, and Liberty opened the season with a 48-7 victory over Campbell on Saturday night. Willis threw a 35-yard TD pass to Demario Douglas to open the scoring and scored on a 12-yard run with 25 seconds left in the first half for a 27-7 lead. Liberty added rushing touchdowns by Joshua Mack and Shedro Louis in the third quarter for a 34-7 lead.

www.stltoday.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Willis, VA
City
Lynchburg, VA
Lynchburg, VA
Sports
Local
Virginia Football
Local
Virginia Sports
Lynchburg, VA
Football
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Cardinals#American Football#Campbell#Ap#Td#Fbs#The Fcs Camels#Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Analysis: Biden's vaccine mandate signals a White House done with persuasion

WASHINGTON, Sept 10 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden and his aides have concluded something in recent weeks: The Mr. Nice Guy approach isn't working. By introducing vast new vaccine mandates he once opposed, Biden is fighting back against what the White House sees as the sabotage of their agenda by a petulant, politically motivated minority.
MLBNBC News

Dodgers' Trevor Bauer to miss rest of season due to MLB sexual assault investigation

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer will miss the rest of the season as Major League Baseball continues its investigation into allegations he sexually assaulted a woman. "Today Mr. Bauer agreed to extend his administrative leave through the playoffs in a measure of good faith and in an effort to minimize any distraction to the Dodgers organization and his teammates," his agents, Jon Fetterolf and Rachel Luba, said in a statement Friday. "He continues to cooperate with the MLB investigation and refute the baseless allegations against him."
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Hill

Biden to GOP governors planning vaccine mandate lawsuits: 'Have at it'

President Biden on Friday dismissed arguments from Republicans that his administration’s new vaccine requirements amount to federal overreach and said some GOP governors are being “cavalier” with the health of their constituents. Asked about opponents vowing to challenge the new vaccination measures, Biden replied: “Have at it.”. “I am so...

Comments / 0

Community Policy