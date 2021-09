Last week, Hurricane Ida devastated Louisiana, displacing numerous families, leaving over a million without power and ravaging peoples’ livelihoods. Although Hurricane Ida’s devastation is still raw to many living in Louisiana, their pains have been eased by a relatively successful disaster response plan. While the coordinated effort by the local and federal government is laudable, it side-steps the larger issue at hand: combating the effects of climate change. Without sustained efforts to reduce our global greenhouse gas emissions, the occurrence of such cataclysmic weather events will only increase in frequency and intensity that will leave devastation in its wake to the most susceptible populations.