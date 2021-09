The Bureau of Labor Statistics’ August jobs report, released September 3, showed a slight decrease in the U.S. unemployment rate, but an increase in unemployment for Black workers, who have consistently had the highest unemployment rate. The increase in unemployment for Black workers reflects their increased labor force participation rate (the number of adults either employed or actively looking for work) after previous months’ declines. Although the Black unemployment rate increased in August, because that increase largely reflected labor force participation dynamics, the total number of employed Black workers increased in August—but not at the rate of other workers.