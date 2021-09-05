CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Every problem feels ‘unsolvable by the current leaders,’ Chuck Todd says

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMeet the Press moderator Chuck Todd joins Sunday TODAY’s Willie Geist to discuss how the Biden administration is handling the effects of Hurricane Ida, the withdrawal from Afghanistan, the surging delta variant, Texas’ new restrictive abortion law and a disappointing jobs report.Sept. 5, 2021.

