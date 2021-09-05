Every problem feels ‘unsolvable by the current leaders,’ Chuck Todd says

In an article appearing in Politico magazine, contributing editor Joshua Zeitz argues that Joe Biden’s Kabul is not Gerald Ford’s Saigon. Zeitz provides the background of Richard Nixon’s Vietnam War strategy, which allowed for a gradual reduction in American forces and the supposed buildup of the South Vietnamese army. Gerald Ford inherited a South Vietnamese army that became unwilling to fight. The fact of the matter is that over the course of the George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Donald Trump administrations, there has been a gradual withdrawal of U.S. forces and very expensive attempts to train and prop up the pro-American Afghan army. The time frames may be different, but Joe Biden and Gerald Ford encountered remarkably similar disasters, with Biden’s nightmare currently playing out in living color on NBC.