Remembering legendary TODAY weatherman Willard Scott

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis morning, our TODAY family and millions of Willard Scott fans around the world are mourning the loss of a true original. The legendary weatherman died peacefully on Saturday at age 87 surrounded by his family.Sept. 5, 2021.

Iconic weatherman Willard Scott was part of the iconic ‘TODAY Show’ team for over three decades before his retirement. Former TODAY Show weatherman Willard Scott has sadly passed away at the age of 87. The news was broken by his former co-hosts on Instagram, including Katie Couric and current weatherman Al Roker, who paid tributes to their former colleague and friend.
