Missouri State

This Underground Restaurant In Missouri Is Like No Other Place You’ve Ever Eaten

By Beth Price-Williams
Spending time underground is just natural for us Missourians. After all, we live in the cave state, so we have more than our fair share of chances to explore beneath the ground. If your stomach’s complaining of hunger, however, you might want to grab a quick bite to eat and a tall, cold drink at this underground restaurant in Missouri.

Basso in St. Louis draws diners from all over with its cozy ambience, open concept, delicious drinks, and scrumptious menu.

Stroll down a wide winding staircase into the restaurant that's name means "beneath and low" in Italian.

You'll immediately feel at easy in the 5,000-square foot restaurant that's dotted with 150 seats and features a bar, an open kitchen, and a wood-burning oven.

A drink's the perfect way to start your culinary adventure underground. Basso pours all of the classics - beer, wine, and cocktails.

Come hungry, because the dinner menu boasts an assortment of taste-tanalizing Italian meals, including truffle fries and cannellini dip.

Create your own wood-fired pizza, or choose one of the scrumptious options on the menu - classic margherita, vegetarian, or mushroom & truffle, for example.

If you're a fan of meatballs, sink your teeth into the crispy meatballs. Or, cut into a grilled just-how-you-like-it butcher steak.

Take a peek, too, at the pasta options. Doesn't the ravioli - or gnocchi - sound absolutely delightful? Gluten-free options are also available.

Take a peek at the menu, and find days and hours on the official website of Basso . Or, go here for Facebook.

Do you have a favorite underground restaurant in Missouri? Let us know in the comments! Did you know that Missouri’s also home to an underground lake in Salem ? Yep, and it’s definitely worth a visit.

The post This Underground Restaurant In Missouri Is Like No Other Place You’ve Ever Eaten appeared first on Only In Your State .

