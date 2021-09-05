CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Novak Djokovic unlocks ‘wolf’ to beat Kei Nishikori

By Sarah Williams
 6 days ago

After losing a first-set tiebreaker to tour veteran Kei Nishikori, Novak Djokovic looked hungry like a wolf — his favorite predator. After breaking Nishikori early in the second set, Djokovic let out a howl, and the rest was relatively easy Saturday at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Djokovic posted a four-set victory...

