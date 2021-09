Alabama quarterback Bryce Young entered the season with lofty expectations, and the former five-star recruit lived up to the hype in his first career start on Saturday. The sophomore signcal-caller completed 27 of 38 passes for 344 yards and four touchdowns to lead the top-ranked Crimson Tide to a 44-13 win over No. 14 Miami in the season opener at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.