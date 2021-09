ANTRIM — No one was injured in a second-alarm house fire in Antrim Wednesday night, a fire official said. Just after 9:30 p.m., the Antrim Fire Department was dispatched to a single-family home at 20 Summer St. Upon firefighters’ arrival, flames were coming out of the second-floor windows and extending into the attic, according to Antrim Fire Chief Marshall Gale. Most of the fire had been extinguished by 10:11 p.m., he said.