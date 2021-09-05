Aaron Boone holds back anger after loss to Baltimore, Chapman implodes again

The New York Yankees failed to overcome the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday in a game they desperately needed to win, with Tampa Bay continuing to advance in the AL East. Tampa blasted the Minnesota Twins 11-4 on Saturday, giving them a healthy 7.5 game lead over the Yankees. In the Wild Card, the Bombers have given up a ton of ground, sitting at 0.5 games above Boston and four games above the Seattle Mariners and Oakland Athletics. With the season quickly winding down to an end, the Yankees must walk away with wins against bad teams like Baltimore, which shows a serious kink get their armor.