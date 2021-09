Nerd Reactor may earn a commission from the links on our site. The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit are films meant to be seen on the big screen, and that includes giant 4K TV screens. To truly appreciate the look of the film in high resolution, Peter Jackson and his team have remastered the films for 4K. A 4K collection was released last year in time for the holiday season, and for those who waited, the ultimate collection is coming soon with the Middle-earth Ultimate Collector’s Edition. This beefy collection includes both the theatrical and extended editions of The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit films.