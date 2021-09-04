Filmmakers Encounter “Real Paranormal Events” During Documentary Film Shoot

"I don't understand the hate that people have." National Geographic has released the trailer for a doc film called Fauci, a profile of the famous infectious disease specialist, Dr. Anthony Fauci, who was the frontline expert when the COVID-19 pandemic broke out in America in early 2020. Crafted around unprecedented access to Dr. Fauci, Fauci is a revealing portrait of the nation's top infectious disease expert and one of our most dedicated public servants. Fauci has led the U.S. fight against every epidemic the country has faced from AIDS to SARS to Ebola, and the ongoing COVID-19. The film features insights from former President George W. Bush, former national security advisor Susan Rice, former CDC director Dr. Tom Frieden, and key AIDS activists, among others. Dr. Fauci's family, friends & former patients also provide commentary about the man, his personality, and what makes him who he is. Dr. Fauci had no creative control over the film or book. He was not paid for his participation, nor does he have any financial stakes in the film or book.