Barty blows third-set lead, crashes out at US Open
NEW YORK -- In a fierce third-round battle that lasted two hours and nine minutes, Wimbledon champion and World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty blew a comfortable third-set lead and was ousted from the US Open by 43rd-ranked American Shelby Rogers 6-2 2-6 7-6. Barty got off to a slow start in the first set, barely moving, Rogers baseline forehand shots stopping her right on her tracks. Then, she flipped a switch, not only being nimble, but also making Rogers move with her shallow slices. She broke Rogers early in the second set and didn't look back, taking the set 2-6.www.espn.com
