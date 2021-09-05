Barty blows third-set lead, crashes out at US Open

Ashleigh Barty shrugged off questions about her ability to close out matches after battling past teenager Clara Tauson and into the third round of the US Open.For the second successive match, the world number one was unable to serve out victory at the first time of asking, but she recovered quickly against 18-year-old Dane Tauson to win 6-1 7-5.Barty, who was also taken to a third set by Karolina Pliskova in the Wimbledon final after leading late in the second, said: “It’s happened a few times, but I have won 40-odd matches and it hasn’t happened a lot. You guys...