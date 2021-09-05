CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Novak Djokovic rallies to reach round of 16 at U.S. Open

By Field Level Media
northwestgeorgianews.com
 6 days ago

Top-seeded Novak Djokovic recorded 15 aces on Saturday en route to a 6-7 (4), 6-3, 6-3, 6-2 victory over Japan's Kei Nishikori to reach the round of 16 at the U.S. Open in New York. Djokovic recovered after losing the opening set and finished with 45 winners against 52 unforced...

