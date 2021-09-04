Public Safety Blotter Articles

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC (WJBF) – North Augusta Public Safety is mourning the loss of one of their own. Officer Dustin Michael Beasley has died. With sad and heavy hearts, Chief John Thomas and everyone at Public Safety announce the passing of one of our beloved officers, Dustin Michael Beasley. He faithfully served behind the shield of many departments during his time in law enforcement. Dustin started his career at the Barnwell Sheriff’s Office. He served in the Williston Police Department and the South Carolina Highway Patrol before coming to North Augusta Public Safety in December of 2020. Wherever he worked or lived, he would be described as a man of integrity, high moral standards, devoted husband and loving father. His colleagues, both past and present across the state are mourning the loss of a great man. As we all continue to grieve, we ask to keep the entire Beasley family in your thoughts and prayers. Rest in Peace, Dustin.