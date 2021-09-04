Public Safety Blotter Articles

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

2021-09-04
 8 days ago

Pittsburgh Police from Zone 5 responded to ShotSpotter alerts for multiple rounds fired in the 7300 block of Hamilton Avenue and 500 block of Panke Avenue at 3:20 p.m. Responding units located three victims in the 7300 block of Hamilton Avenue, two males and one female, all with gunshot wounds to the leg. One male also sustained a graze wound to his side.

