Tigers Fall To No. 6 Valdosta State To Open 2021 Season
VALDOSTA Ga. – Savannah State football opened the 2021 season 161 days after playing their last countable game, falling to the No. 6 ranked team in NCAA Division II, Valdosta State, 53-7. Valdosta capitalized on an 8-play, 64-yard, 4-minute drive with a touchdown on the game's opening possession. Following a failed extra point attempt, they led 6-0. Before it became a runaway win for the Blazers, Savannah State was in the fight. The Tigers' opening drive was strong. They moved the ball 48-yards on 10 plays with redshirt freshman quarterback Jamurian "JT" Hartage running the plays.ssuathletics.com
