Josh Warrington‘s big Headingley comeback fell flat as his fight against Mauricio Lara was declared a technical draw after two rounds.Warrington opened an injury around Lara’s left eye via an accidental head-butt, and the Mexican was deemed unfit to continue by the ringside doctor.The news was greeted with groans by the 20,000-capacity crowd at the home of Leeds Rhinos who had turned up in the hope that Warrington would gain revenge for his knockout defeat by the same fighter in May.The rules stipulate that with less than four rounds completed, the officials have no option but to declare a draw...