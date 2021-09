Re: I hope you fans who are throwing DJ , other player’s and coaches under the bus. Well, if you're going to be an idiot, then at least you're a consistent idiot. Recruits don't care what posters on an internet forum. They want to go to the NFL and they want to win. Clemson was always voted the best fan base years ago. But we only landed big name recruits when we began winning big games. Alabama fans are famously wishy-washy, and don't even go to games. That doesn't stop them from signing a whole team of 5 Stars every year. I don't care what Darien Rencher or you think on that. You're wrong.