CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ohio State

Syracuse Runs All Over Ohio for Season Opening Victory

By Mike McAllister
Posted by 
AllSyracue
AllSyracue
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qGUIf_0bnILAOI00

Sean Tucker ran for a career high 181 yards on 25 carries (with one touchdown) and Tommy DeVito took care of the football while adding to the ground game himself as Syracuse won its first road game since 2019 with a 29-9 victory over Ohio. The Orange ran for 280 yards in total.

SUBSCRIBE TO ALLSYRACUSE.COM NOW TO GET ACCESS TO EXCLUSIVE INSIDER CONTENT!

Defensively, Syracuse kept Ohio out of the end zone thanks in large part to the superb debut of true freshman cornerback Duce Chestnut. Chestnut made some fantastic open field tackles throughout, broke up a pass on a fourth down play and came up with an interception in the fourth quarter to announce himself to the Orange fan base. He finished the game with eight total tackles.

DeVito played most of the way for Syracuse. Transfer Garrett Shrader did not come in until late in the fourth quarter in garbage time.

The game started out strong for Syracuse. The Orange got a stop on its first defensive possession. It did not take long for the offense to strike after that, as a 47 yard Sean Tucker scamper set up a short Tommy DeVito rushing touchdown. A Caleb Okechukwu safety on the subsequent possession put Syracuse up 9-0 and in firm control.

Things slowed a bit after that, however, as Syracuse only managed three points for the rest of the first half on its way to a 12-6 advantage at intermission.

The start of the third quarter was more of the same, with the Orange defense getting stops and the Syracuse offense stalling after promising drives. However, late in the third quarter, Syracuse cashed in to all but put the game away. Sean Tucker ran it in from six yards out to put the Orange up 22-6 with 40 seconds left in the fourth.

Syracuse would cruise in the fourth from there. The Orange defense held Ohio, which was a very good running team a year ago, to just 132 yards. Ohio's star running back De'Montre Tuggle, who averaged over 130 yards per game last season, finished with just 65.

It was also a good day on special teams for the Orange. Andre Szmyt was 2-2 on field goals and Trebor Pena had a 32 yard punt return that led to a score.

Next up for the Orange is the home opener against Rutgers on Saturday, September 11th. That game kicks off at 2:00 p.m. and will be broadcast on the ACC Network. Rutgers beat Temple 61-14 in its opener.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
AllSyracue

AllSyracue

Syracuse, NY
357
Followers
603
Post
71K+
Views
ABOUT

AllSyracuse is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Syracuse athletics

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Syracuse, OH
City
Syracuse, NY
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Ohio, NY
Syracuse, NY
Football
Syracuse, NY
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Open Field#American Football#Orange#Rutgers#The Acc Network
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Syracuse, NYPosted by
AllSyracue

JJ Starling Set to Begin Syracuse Official Visit

JJ Starling is one of the best backcourt prospects in the 2022 class. He is also Syracuse basketball's top recruiting target. Starling takes an official visit to SU this coming weekend and it will be his second Orange official during his recruitment. He was last on campus in June and trimmed his list to five (Duke, Northwestern, Notre Dame, Stanford were the other four) on Thursday.
Syracuse, NYPosted by
AllSyracue

Staff Predictions: Syracuse vs Rutgers

Syracuse faces Rutgers in the home opener for the 2021 season. Here are the All Syracuse staff predictions for the game. Logan Garvey: Syracuse 37 Rutgers 34. With the blowout win under Rutgers' belt against Temple, we have yet to figure out the identity of the team after a dismal 3-6 record last season. The Orange will have to contain Rutgers linebacker Olakunle Fatukasi, who had three sacks last week. Expect this one to be a close game.
Syracuse, NYPosted by
AllSyracue

Syracuse Captures Both Individual Races at Penn State

The Syracuse men and women’s cross country teams traveled to Penn State Friday, Sept 10 for the Harry Groves Spiked Shoe Invitational, where seniors Amanda Vestri and Joe Dragon won their respected collegiate races. Vestri won the women’s 6,000-meter race with a time of 20:15.5, 30 seconds before the next...
Syracuse, NYPosted by
AllSyracue

Cal's Three Keys to Victory

The revival of the rivalry between Syracuse and Rutgers is approaching us. The two teams have not played since 2012, in which Rutgers defeated Syracuse, 23-15. With the Dome now open to fans for the first time since 2019, the Orange have a lot to look forward to. The focus of the Orange can go from rivalry to playing in front of fans for the first time since 2019, and the numerous options the Rutgers offense has. It is essential that Syracuse hone in on the game and the game only. There is a lot of noise around this game in the Syracuse community and to get distracted or lost in the midst of activities at Syracuse University could be a factor. However, coming off a win against Ohio the Orange are looking to do it again.
Syracuse, NYPosted by
AllSyracue

How to Watch Syracuse vs Rutgers

Time: 2:00pm Eastern - Saturday, September 11th. Broadcast Team: Mike Couzens, Dustin Fox, Dana Boyle. Series History: Saturday's game will mark the 44th meeting between the two schools. The first game was more than 100 years ago back in 1914. Syracuse owns a 30-12-1 overall lead in the series. Rutgers, however, has won the last two meetings, but the last game was in 2012. Syracuse dominated the series for a long time, winning 12 straight against the Scarlet Knights from 1987-1998, and 15 of 16 from 1987 to 2002. The Orange is 15-6-1 against Rutgers at home and 11-6 in the Dome. Each of the last three meetings (2010-2012) was decided by eight points or less.
Syracuse, NYPosted by
AllSyracue

Bleav in Syracuse Podcast: Episode Two

Episode two of the Bleav in Syracuse podcast is now available! In episode one, co-hosts Mike McAllister and Shamarko Thomas broke down the Orange's season opening win over Ohio. In episode two, the co-hosts take a deep dive into the home opener against Rutgers. Including playing in front of the Carrier Dome crowd, channeling the adrenaline to stay disciplined in your assignments, key players in the game, Rutgers 61 points against Temple, the importance of winning the turnover battle and more. Here is how you can download, listen and subscribe.
Syracuse, NYPosted by
AllSyracue

JJ Starling Trims List to Five

Class of 2022 guard JJ Starling, considered one of the best backcourt prospects in the cycle, has trimmed his list to five. The five include Duke, Northwestern, Notre Dame, Stanford and Syracuse. Starling took an official visit to Notre Dame last weekend and takes one to Syracuse this coming weekend. He will also visit Northwestern and Duke this month. His official to Syracuse will be his second, as he took one in June.
College SportsPosted by
AllSyracue

Mikel Jones Taking Aggressive Approach Into Home Opener vs Rutgers

If you have ever watched Mikel Jones play, it is not hard to notice he has a nose for the football. Jones displays the ability of a magnet, attracting plays to him. Last season, Jones was an All-ACC Honorable Mention in which he led the team with 69 tackles and had 3 forced fumbles, 2 fumble recoveries, and four interceptions. With a stat line like that, it is hard to justify why he was only an honorable mention last year. To open the season, the linebacker recorded 10 tackles and 1 tackle for loss against Ohio. The 10 stops led the team but also set the tone for how the defense aspires to play this season.
Syracuse, NYPosted by
AllSyracue

Deandre Kerr Stars as Syracuse Defeats Niagara 2-0

Sophomore forward Deandre Kerr scored a goal and provided an assist as the Orange secured a 2-0 victory against Niagara at the SU Soccer Stadium. Curt Calov also scored for the Orange, with both goals coming in the second half. Although the game was close in terms of the scoreline,...
Ohio StatePosted by
AllSyracue

Game Recap: Syracuse 29 - Ohio 9

To say the Orange had a strong rushing attack against Ohio would be an understatement. The Orange run game destroyed the Ohio front from the beginning of the game which led to the end score being Syracuse 29 - Ohio 9. The offensive line along with running back, Sean Tucker led the day for Syracuse. On 25 carries, Tucker rushed for a career high 181 yards. Tucker’s intention going into the season was to not live up to the expectations from last year but to surpass them.
Ohio StatePosted by
AllSyracue

Five Takeaways: Syracuse Tops Ohio

Here are my five takeaways from Syracuse's 29-9 road win at Ohio on Saturday. What a debut for the true freshman. Dino Babers said after the game he cannot remember a better debut for a defensive back, and he may be right. Many point to Andre Cisco as he had a spectacular freshman season in 2018. However, in Cisco's first game, he had one interception and one pass defensed. Cisco did not record any tackles. Not only did Chestnut match those stats, but he added eight tackles including a team high five solo tackles. He was strong in coverage, showed tremendous instincts and football IQ, especially for a freshman. Chestnut's tackling in the open field was the most impressive. Usually young defensive backs are inconsistent in that area, but Duce looked like a savvy veteran in his collegiate debut.
Syracuse, NYPosted by
AllSyracue

The Newest Member of Syracuse's DBU

The case for Syracuse being DBU is becoming stronger and stronger every day. The newest member of the that group is Darian “Duce” Chestnut, who announced himself to Orange faithful in the season opening win at Ohio. Chestnut’s performance against the Bobcats Saturday night was key to the Orange victory....
Syracuse, NYPosted by
AllSyracue

Week One: Players of the Game

Syracuse opened up their season on the road with a 29-9 win against Ohio University. Syracuse was dominant in all three phases. The offense had 383 total yards, 283 of them being on the ground. The Orange went 8 of 12 on third down. The defense did not allow Ohio in the end zone the entire game. Syracuse caused a turnover late in the fourth quarter and took advantage of a muffed kickoff, which led to a safety the following play. Syracuse’s special teams was perfect, making all field goals and extra points in the game.
Syracuse, NYPosted by
AllSyracue

Syracuse Week Two Depth Chart vs Rutgers

Syracuse football has released its depth chart for the home opener vs Rutgers on Saturday. The only offensive change is at the tight end position, where Chris Elmore no longer appears. Elmore missed the season opener for undisclosed reasons. Defensively, Curtis Harper is now listed as the starter at defensive tackle over McKinley Williams. Taj Harris remains in the slot with Sharod Johnson as a starter on the outside. Darius Tisdale is listed as a starting guard over Dakota Davis, though Davis has been limited during camp. Davis did dress for the opener against Ohio. Ben LaBrosse won the starting free safety job over transfer Jason Simmons. Both played in week one. The full depth chart is as follows.
Syracuse, NYPosted by
AllSyracue

Duce Chestnut Discusses Stellar Debut

Syracuse freshman defensive back Duce Chestnut had a spectacular debut in a 29-9 win at Ohio on Saturday. Chestnut finished with eight tackles, a team-high five solo tackles, one interception and one pass breakup. Chestnut spoke to the media after the game. Q: Take me through your interception from the...
Syracuse, NYPosted by
AllSyracue

Jake Spallina Commits to Syracuse Men's Lacrosse

Syracuse men's lacrosse picked up a commitment from 2023 do it all elite prospect Jake Spallina on Sunday. Spallina is a skilled at faceoffs, can attack and defend. He "does everything" according to his brother Joey, who is the number one player in the 2022 class and is also committed to Syracuse.
Ohio StatePosted by
AllSyracue

Chris Elmore Unavailable For Season Opener, Ohio Without Top Receiver

Syracuse will be without Chris Elmore for the season opener, as first reported by Matt Park. In addition, Park reported that Ohio will be without its top returning receiver Isiah Cox. Details on Elmore's situation were not immediately available, but he was seen on the field with his teammates during warmups in casual attire. Teammates were in helmets, t-shirts and football pants.

Comments / 0

Community Policy